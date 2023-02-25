Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Asit Parikh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $173,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $920,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

