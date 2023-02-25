Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Articles

