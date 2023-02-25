Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SJR opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,812,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $159,219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439,058 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,737,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

