FY2022 EPS Estimates for ROK Resources Inc. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ROK Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst T. Hems now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ROK Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROK Resources stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. ROK Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$79.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32.

