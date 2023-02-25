National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.22.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$24.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. In related news, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.01 per share, with a total value of C$249,074.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,746.99. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

