Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

