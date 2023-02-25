Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

PNGAY stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

