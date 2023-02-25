FY2022 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Bloom Burton (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Bloom Burton decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.43). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,152,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056 over the last three months. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

