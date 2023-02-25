Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Easterly Government Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DEA. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

