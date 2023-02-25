FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Akoya Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $463.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $324,547. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

