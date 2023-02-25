Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX) Insider Buys £5,500 in Stock

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Rating) insider Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($6,623.31).

Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 1,375,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £137,500 ($165,582.85).

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo acquired 40,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,816.96).

On Monday, January 16th, Ippolito Ingo Cattaneo purchased 125,000 shares of Ajax Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,052.99).

Ajax Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of AJAX opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.27. Ajax Resources Plc has a one year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 14.40 ($0.17).

Ajax Resources Company Profile

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

