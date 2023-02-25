Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $110.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after buying an additional 5,977,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

