Campbell Fleming Acquires 14,460 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Campbell Fleming purchased 14,460 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £10,555.80 ($12,711.71).

AssetCo Price Performance

ASTO stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Friday. AssetCo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56.44 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market cap of £95.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get AssetCo alerts:

AssetCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.