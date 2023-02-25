Campbell Fleming Acquires 14,460 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Campbell Fleming purchased 14,460 shares of AssetCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £10,555.80 ($12,711.71).
AssetCo Price Performance
ASTO stock opened at GBX 69 ($0.83) on Friday. AssetCo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 56.44 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.81). The firm has a market cap of £95.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.
AssetCo Company Profile
