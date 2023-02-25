Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives $18.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Clariant Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

