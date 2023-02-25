Glen Suarez Purchases 4,800 Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) insider Glen Suarez bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 632 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of £30,336 ($36,531.79).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

LON:THRG opened at GBX 622 ($7.49) on Friday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 477.96 ($5.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 769 ($9.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 622.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 587.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £628.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 464.14%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.