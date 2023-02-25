Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives $7.15 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.64.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,235 shares of company stock worth $419,621. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

