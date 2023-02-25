Susan Jane Farr Acquires 392 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($14,964.35).

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,216.50 ($38.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,302.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,893 ($34.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.89).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 7,910.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About British American Tobacco

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.15) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.60) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.17) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,898 ($46.94).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

