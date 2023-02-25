CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives $11.13 Average PT from Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several brokerages have commented on CCCS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $28,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $518,307. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth $53,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

