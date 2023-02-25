Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 7,267 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.17), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($182,900.17).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($24.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,137.60).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.41) per share, for a total transaction of £4,160.16 ($5,009.83).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($23.86), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,257.62).

On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.48 ($5,082.47).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.7 %

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,130 ($25.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,159 ($26.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,973.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,969.32. The firm has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,613.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($32.51) to GBX 2,500 ($30.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.49) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.12) to GBX 2,950 ($35.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,208.33 ($26.59).

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.