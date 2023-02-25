Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £151.13 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 889 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £151.13 ($182.00).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,666.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 735 ($8.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 908.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 904.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.74) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.26).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

