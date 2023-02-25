Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $265.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $234.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.