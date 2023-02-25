NewtekOne (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. NewtekOne has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.
NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
