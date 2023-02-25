NewtekOne (NEWT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. NewtekOne has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $469.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on NewtekOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

About NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.