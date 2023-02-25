Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Green Brick Partners to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

GRBK opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 328,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Green Brick Partners

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

