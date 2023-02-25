Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.13. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

