fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect fuboTV to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
fuboTV Stock Up 0.4 %
fuboTV stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on fuboTV (FUBO)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.