fuboTV (FUBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect fuboTV to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV Stock Up 0.4 %

fuboTV stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in fuboTV by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

