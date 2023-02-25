PRA Group (PRAA) to Release Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.24 on Friday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $405,200. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

