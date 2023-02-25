Koppers (KOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KOP opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $717.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several research firms have weighed in on KOP. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

