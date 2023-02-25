Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.