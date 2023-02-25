Trex (TREX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE TREX opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $92.93. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

