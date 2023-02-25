Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE NAT opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

