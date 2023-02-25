Universal Health Services (UHS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UHS opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

