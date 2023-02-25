Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.9 %
Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.