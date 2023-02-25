Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.68.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

