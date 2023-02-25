SI-BONE (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $587.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 83,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.