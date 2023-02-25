SI-BONE (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $587.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $56,380.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,056,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 83,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

