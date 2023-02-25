TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. TTEC has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $88.48.

Get TTEC alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 102,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $2,888,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TTEC

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.