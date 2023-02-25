TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TTEC opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. TTEC has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $88.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $7,381,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 131,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 102,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at $2,888,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
