Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $16.68 on Friday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $604.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.