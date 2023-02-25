Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,625 shares of company stock valued at $629,157 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

