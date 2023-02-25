Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.
Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
