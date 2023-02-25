SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SALRF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

