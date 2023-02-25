Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.90, but opened at $37.83. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 216,208 shares trading hands.

SNBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 624,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $860.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

