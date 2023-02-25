ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.84. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 1,207,809 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACVA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.52.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

