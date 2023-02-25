Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $26.30. Veracyte shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 148,800 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,783,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,440,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

