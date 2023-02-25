The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to “Conviction-Buy”

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of EDPFY opened at $50.34 on Thursday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

