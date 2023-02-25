Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $9.60. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enovix shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 4,930,927 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Enovix Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.06.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.