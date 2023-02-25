Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.50 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $9.60. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enovix shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 4,930,927 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock valued at $63,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

