OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.70. OLO shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 415,769 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $692,459.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,795,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,388,000 after buying an additional 1,446,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

