PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.39, but opened at $25.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PowerSchool shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 220,346 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

