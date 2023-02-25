APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $39.93. APA shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 1,718,384 shares traded.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 200.05% and a net margin of 34.14%. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

