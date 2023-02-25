American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.25. American Well shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 1,022,024 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $67,391.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,431,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,967.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after buying an additional 2,053,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.71.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

