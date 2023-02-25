Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.85, but opened at $34.99. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Unity Software shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 8,655,424 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on U. DA Davidson increased their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,009 shares of company stock worth $1,599,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its holdings in Unity Software by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 811,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 290,255 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

