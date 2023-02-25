Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $84.31, but opened at $79.93. Masonite International shares last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 31,152 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth about $32,805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 369,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after acquiring an additional 292,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $18,809,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 169,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,424 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

