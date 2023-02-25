Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Gladstone Land traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 225715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gladstone Land by 2,007.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 475,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 491.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.91%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

