Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.05, but opened at $38.65. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 437,287 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $76,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,451,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 540,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

